Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 176,937 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176,937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $54,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 712.0% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $208,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 76.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,146,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,227.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 169,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.60. 256,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,996. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

