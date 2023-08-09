Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,278 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 53,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE APD traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.95. 99,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

