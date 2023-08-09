Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,324 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.10. The company had a trading volume of 233,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,569. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.