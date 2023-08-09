Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.56. 102,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.05 and its 200-day moving average is $281.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.