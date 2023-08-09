Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 127,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,012. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

