Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 25,093 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $205,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. 252,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,892. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

