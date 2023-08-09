Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 33,930 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,406 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.93. The stock had a trading volume of 133,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.