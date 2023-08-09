Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,008 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $73,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.59. 38,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

