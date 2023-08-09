Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 61,886 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,886 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,492 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.13. 52,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,748. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

