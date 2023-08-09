Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $94,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $222.46. 45,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,208. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

