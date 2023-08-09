Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $549.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,540. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.59 and a 200 day moving average of $511.23. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.