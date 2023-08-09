Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 680,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

