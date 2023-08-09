Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.01. 190,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,286. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

