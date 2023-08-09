Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $103,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. 77,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.91 and a 200-day moving average of $367.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

