Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

CAT stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,058. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.63 and its 200-day moving average is $236.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.