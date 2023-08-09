Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.10 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 4,057,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,137,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

