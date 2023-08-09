Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 101,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

