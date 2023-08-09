Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.24 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.5% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 37.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,148,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,599 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 470,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

