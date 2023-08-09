Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.99 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,046 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

