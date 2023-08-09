Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $296.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

