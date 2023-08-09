Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $68.07 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $11.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $871.31. 163,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,876. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $863.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $359.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

