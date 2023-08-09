Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $97.09 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.3% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 87,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 50.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

CVX traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.14. 1,485,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,990. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

