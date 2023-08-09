Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,616 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

