Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $61,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 599,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,354. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

