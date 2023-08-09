Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,061 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 675,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,699. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

