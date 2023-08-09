Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 146,981 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 146,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of State Street worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 281,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,073. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.