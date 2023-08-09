Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 14,842 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 107.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.90.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 261,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

