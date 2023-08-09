Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,079 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

ITW stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

