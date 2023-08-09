Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 73,107 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 297.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,107 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,635. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.51.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

