Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $350,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.80 on Wednesday, reaching $434.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,722,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,482,113. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.07.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.