Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,013 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. 164,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,015. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.29%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

