Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,222 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $72,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $142.08. 40,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.