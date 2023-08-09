Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 69,691 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,691 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.