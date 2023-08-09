Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 92,184 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,184 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $112,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.36. 370,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,402,652. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

