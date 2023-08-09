Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,206,025 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $86,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.