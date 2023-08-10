100,000 Shares in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of AlphaTime Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,942,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMC remained flat at $10.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

