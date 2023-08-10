1,018 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.43 on Wednesday, hitting $305.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,928,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677,266. The firm has a market cap of $785.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,461 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

