103,000 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. First National Trust Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.44. 4,813,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,978. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

