105,005 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,699,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 11.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.91. 51,037,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

