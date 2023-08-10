11,246 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of ET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 8,066,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,387,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

