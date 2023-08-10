11,634 Shares in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 184,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 104,053 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,058. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPUH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.