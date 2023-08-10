12,915 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $361,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 334,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,845. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

