1,369 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,913,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $59,913,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,730 shares of company stock valued at $56,996,901. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. 665,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,406. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $292.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.35.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

