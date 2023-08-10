1,383 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.52. 749,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,592. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.