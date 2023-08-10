191,650 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,629,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,878. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

