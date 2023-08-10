2,047 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,926. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.16 and its 200-day moving average is $229.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

