219,750 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,700. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

