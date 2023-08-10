221,997 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.68% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,853. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

