228,717 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Abcam accounts for approximately 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Abcam at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Abcam by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABCM. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Abcam Stock Performance

Shares of ABCM traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 1,312,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

