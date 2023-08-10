23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $1.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

23andMe Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 1,071,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. 23andMe has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.31.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $77,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at $485,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 122,682 shares of company stock worth $222,054 over the last ninety days. 27.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 23andMe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,106,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $793,000. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.